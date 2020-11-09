Israel, UAE, Bahrain Ministers Prepare for Mutual Tourism

"Governments sign treaties; people create peace," said Israeli Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen as she opened the trilateral session, highlighting the importance of tourism in relationship building between Israel and the Arab world. She also spoke about the historic significance of the panel, and the entire peace process. "We are very excited, at every level, and looking forward for when the skies open so we can host our guests from the Emirates and Bahrain."

During the panel, which was hosted by the World Tourism Market (WTM) and moderated by CNN's John Defterios, the Israeli, Emirati and Bahraini ministers spoke about the eagerness of their countries to advance the cooperation in the field of tourism. The London-based WTM is the world's second-largest annual tourism event, and the largest one in Europe. Due to COVID, this event took place virtually, seven weeks after the signing of the Abraham Accords and was the first public session featuring ministers from all three countries.

"There is a great chemistry between the three nations," Farkash-Hacohen said, noting how Israel's varied sites and attractions offer "a very interesting flavor" for those interested in visiting it when possible. "As Israelis, we are preparing for Muslim visitors," she added, detailing how Israeli operators are getting ready for that day: training tour guides in Arabic, making hotels and operators aware of the Halal requirements and other needed steps. "Historically, we haven't had many Muslim tourists, and that is going to change," she explained. To prepare, the Ministry released a detailed document of 'dos and dont’s', including touching upon basics such as expected manners and socially accepted behavior, or the requirements of Halal dining without alcohol.

Farkash-Hacohen emphasized her vision of establishing joint marketing efforts, and using the new reality to boost tourism in all countries. "Imagine shared packages, allowing people to travel from Israel to Bahrain to the Emirates, all in one."

"Everyone I see, I talk to, says 'take me on the delegation to Israel'." Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain said, detailing how everyone in the tourism industry and beyond, was "excited about this new reality," and that "the air connectivity would boost tourism both ways." The Minister added he was aware of the nice hotels in Tel Aviv, "and I am looking at where I should stay."

Minister Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi of the United Arab Emirates stressed the importance of tourism in better understanding the other's culture, expressing his hopes that Israeli and Emirati citizens not only tour the other country, but get to know each other. "We have given visa exemptions for Israelis, and I look forward to welcoming the Israeli visitors who travel here."