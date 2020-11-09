Rabbi David Feinstein laid to rest in Jerusalem

Hundreds gather in Jerusalem to pay their last respects to dean of Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim, Rabbi David Feinstein.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in the Shamgar cemetery in Jerusalem Monday to take part in the funeral procession of Rabbi David Feinstein.

Rabbi Feinstein, the dean of the Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim yeshiva in New York, was brought to Israel for burial, after passing away over the weekend. He was 91 years old.

Police have blocked hundreds of vehicles trying to enter Jerusalem, in a bid to prevent the funeral procession from growing in size.

Rabbi Feinstein was born in 1929 in Lyuban, USSR, and was a Torah scholar and halakhic authority, and was considered by many as the leading halachic authority in the United States.

He served as the rosh yeshiva (dean) of the Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim yeshiva elementary and high school and kollel, inheriting the position after the passing of his father Rabbi Moshe Feinstein in 1986. He was also a prolific and erudite author, penning at least 9 books on such topics as halakha, Torah, and the Jewish calendar, as well as some popular Passover Haggadahs.





Loading....



