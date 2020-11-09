NYPD anti-discrimination chief alleged to have slurred Blacks, Jews on message board

A New York Police Department official charged with combating discrimination in the department posted hundreds of racist, anti-Semitic, misogynist, and homophobic slurs on a message board.

The New York City Council oversight division identified “Clouseau,” who posts frequently on “The Rant,” a message board where law enforcement officials vent anonymously, as Deputy Inspector James Kobel, who is the commander of the Equal Employment Opportunity Division.

The report was authored by Councilor Ritchie Torres, a Democrat who was this week elected to Congress.

Kobel denied the charge to the New York Times but has been relieved of his job pending the completion of an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The IAB query has uncovered more evidence linking Kobel to the Clouseau identity, the Times said.

Clouseau referred to former President Barack Obama as a “Muslim savage” and described a Black woman who in a video was complaining about President Donald Trump as a “savage” who “reproduces little carbon copies of ‘herself/hisself’… someone please throw a gallon of bleach in the human gene pool.”

Responding to a posting of an article about Orthodox Jews wearying of being photographed by tourists, Clouseau said: “I think that eventually all of the inbreeding may lead to the demise of these clowns. The severity of birth defects will only increase. Unfortunately, the local taxpayer is going to be on the hook for the bill when the children need special programs in the local school districts and the parents continue to leach [sic] off the system.”