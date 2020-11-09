Rabbi Jonathan Sacks: Why bad things happen to good people

A video circulating the web in recent days, following the passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, is touching the hearts of many and being seen as a message to all those in sorrow and mourning.

In the video recording of a Zoom Q&A session, a young lady mentions that her mother once asked Rabbi Jonathan Sacks the "ultimate" philosophical question - why do bad things happen to good people, and Rabbi Sacks answered "I still don't have an answer to that".

"I was wondering if you had any more insight", she asks.

"Yes I do actually", Rabbi sacks answer and then pauses.

"G-d does not want us to understand why bad things happen to good people", Rabbi Sacks then continues and answers, "Because if we understood, we would be forced to accept that bad things happen to good people. And G-d does not want us to accept those bad things".

"He wants us not to understand", Rabbi Sacks explains, "so that we will fight against the bad and the injustices of this world. And that is why there is no answer to that question. Because G-d has arranged that we shall never have an answer to that question".