3 dead after soldier opens fire at Russian airbase

Police in southwestern Russia have launched a manhunt, after a soldier opened fire on other servicemen at an airbase near the city of Voronezh, killing at least three.

Sputnik News reported Monday morning that authorities in the Voronezh area are working with the Russian military to hunt down a soldier who opened fire at fellow servicemen, killing at least three before fleeing the scene. Other reports claim, however, that the gunman is holed up in a room at the airbase, with negotiations underway between the gunman and police.

At least one other soldier suffered non-fatal wounds in the shooting. The soldier has been evacuated to an area hospital, and is not said to be in life-threatening danger.

The incident occurred at the Baltimor airbase, Sputnik News reported, though Russia has yet to confirm the location.