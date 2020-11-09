Trump will stand by Israel until he leaves office, says official

Senior Trump administration official vows that President Trump will continue to assist Israel during his remaining time in office.

The Trump administration will continue to promote pro-Israel policies for as long as President Trump remains in office, a senior administration official said Monday morning.

According to a report by Kan Monday, the administration official said the White House would continue to work “with Israel and on Israel’s behalf” until President Trump leaves office.

“We were elected for four years and we intend to take advantage of that time until the very last moment. And we came here to work.”

“We have more than a few things to do with Israel and on Israel’s behalf, and we will continue to act.”

The comments come a day after the Trump administration’s envoy for Iran, Elliott Abrams, arrived in Israel and met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and National Security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to discuss plans for a string of new sanctions on Iran.

Abrams is also expected to meet with Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other senior Israeli officials.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to visit Israel next week.