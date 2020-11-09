Maryland Governor hopes Trump will 'do the right thing'

Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes Trump's campaign team will concede the election to Joe Biden.

Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan said on Sunday he hopes that President Donald Trump's campaign team will "do the right thing in the end" and concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Hogan told CNN that Trump "ought to at least acknowledge that he will" concede, "even if it may take a few more days for cooler heads to prevail and to convince him it's the right thing to do for the nation."

"The way our system works is we all cast the votes, we count the votes, and then we live with the results," Hogan added.

CNN projected on Saturday that Biden will be the 46th president of the United States after projecting he had won Pennsylvania and clinched more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win the race.

Trump, however, has vowed legal proceedings due to fraud in ballot counting.

Hogan told CNN on Sunday that he hasn't "seen any evidence" of the election fraud alleged by the President.

"Look, if there is evidence of widespread voter fraud, we ought to come out with it," he said. "A couple of Republican governors are the ones responsible for a couple of the states that are still in question. They haven't questioned the results."

"I think there are legal processes if you think there are mistakes, but I don't think we are going to see anything that's going to overturn the election. Whether you like it or not, it's time to get behind the winner of the race," he added.

Hogan was one of the first prominent Republicans to acknowledge the former vice president's win on Twitter, writing on Saturday that "everyone should want our president to succeed because we need our country to succeed. We have great challenges ahead of us as a country."

"Now more than ever we need to come together as Americans," he added.

On Saturday, CNN reported that Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, has approached the President about conceding the election.

On Sunday, reports emerged that First Lady Melania Trump is pressuring her husband to concede the election. She later rejected those reports and publicly backed her husband’s call to investigate allegations of mass voting fraud in last week’s election.