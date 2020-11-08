Romney: Trump should be 'careful,' go out in style

Sen. Romney was asked by Chuck Todd for his takeaways from the election, what he'd like to see happen from here.

Sen. Mitt Romney said the election results were an indication Americans wanted a leadership change, "but we are not going to be turning a sharp left turn."

Romney also warned President Trump to be “careful” as he challenges the validity of the presidential race during an interview with Chuck Todd of "Meet the Press".

"The eyes of history are on us," Romney stated.

“In a setting like this, we want to preserve something which is far more important than ourselves or even our party — and that is preserve the cause of freedom and democracy here and around the world,” said the Utah senator.

The former presidential candidate from the Republican Party pointed out that while it was within Trump's legal rights to seek litigation, the President should "accept the inevitable" if all legal measures are exhausted.

Romney called on Trump to "be careful with [his] words" adding that "authoritarian regimes" were following the developments taking place in the country.

All the major news networks have announced a Biden victory but Trump has yet to concede defeat, promising to fight alleged election fraud via the court system.