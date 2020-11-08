Health officials urge government not to soften restrictions, warning of possible third lockdown. PM considering imposing new restrictions.

Israel’s government is considering halting the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions, with some senior officials now weighing new prohibitions, according to a report Sunday night by Kan.

The report cited senior Health Ministry officials who warned that a third nationwide lockdown may be imposed during the upcoming Hanukkah festival, which begins in December.

“The idea that we may need to impose a third lockdown during Hanukkah is not unfounded,” the sources were quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has reportedly asked experts to draw up plans for new restrictions, including nightly curfews which could be imposed across Israel.

Under the current exit strategy, Israel was to have entered the third stage of the gradual reduction of lockdown restrictions next week, with shopping malls and markets reopening, along with studies resuming for students in grades 11 and 12.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) warned against the implementation of further steps in the exit strategy, saying that the quick reopening of the country could eventually force the government to restore the full lockdown.

“If we continue with the third wave of easing restrictions, we will lose control of the infections. Obviously there will be another increase in infections within days.”