Melania backs Trump's call to probe possible voter fraud

Following report that she is pressuring Trump to concede, First Lady Melania Trump backs husband's call to count 'every legal vote'.

First Lady Melania Trump has publicly backed President Donald Trump’s call to investigate allegations of mass voting fraud in last week’s presidential election, pushing back on reports she is pressuring her husband to concede the election.

President Trump, who has claimed victory in the election, tweeted Sunday against media outlets for declaring former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of last week’s election.

“Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!”

The tweet came hours after former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani laid out the Trump administration’s plan for investigating alleged voter fraud in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada.

The First Lady also tweeted Sunday evening, calling for “complete transparency” in the election, and demanding that “every legal…vote” be counted, while illegal votes be discarded.

“The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”

Mrs. Trump spoke out following a CNN report which claimed that she is pressing her husband to concede the election.