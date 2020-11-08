Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon elected to lead World Likud

Danny Danon defeats coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar in a landslide for control of the World Likud.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon has been elected as chairman of the World Likud Sunday.

Eighty-one percent of eligible voting members turned out for the election Sunday, with Danon receiving 94.2% of the vote, easily defeating MK and coalition chairman Miki Zohar, who received just 5.1% of the vote.

“The World Likud congratulates the chairman-elect, Danny Danon, wishing him success in his new position,” the World Likud said in a statement Sunday night.

Following his victory, Danon released the following statement: "I will continue to dutifully serve the people of Israel and the Likud in Israel and around the world."

"After five years serving as Israel's representative in the United Nations, I thank my supporters in Israel and around the world who have put their faith in me."

"I view my position as chairman of the World Likud with great importance, and I will proudly serve the Likud movement and the State of Israel faithfully and with dedication."