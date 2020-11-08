'We're in danger of being forced into a third lockdown'

Israel's public health chief warns of rising infection rates, says a third lockdown could become necessary.

Israel may be forced to impose a third nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a senior Israeli health official warned Sunday, pointing to a rise in the coronavirus infection rate.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the Health Ministry’s chief of public health, told reporters at a press conference Sunday that the coronavirus infection rate is on the rise, adding that the increases were measured across demographic groups and sectors.

“We’re seeing a rise in the rate of infection, and we’re very concerned over this. The infection rate is rising in all sectors of the population, with no special trend among any sector,” said Dr. Alroy-Preis.

“We are liable to end up in a situation requiring additional restrictions if the numbers get out of control.”

Dr. Alroy-Preis also said that the Health Ministry will decide in the next few days whether to fully adopt the plan to reduce the quarantine period for suspected coronavirus cases from 14 days to 12.

Earlier on Sunday, deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, Prof. Itamar Grotto, announced his resignation.

“After 31 years of serving the public in the IDF and in the Health Ministry, and at the conclusion of a particularly demanding year during which I served on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus, I have decided to leave my position,” Grotto wrote. “After a brief pause to take a break, I hope to embark on a new path.”

Grotto noted that, “The professionalism and excellence of those who work in Israeli health care has been revealed during this difficult time, but I believe in injecting fresh blood into the system.”