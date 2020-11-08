Former MK fulfills 'promise to Almighty' following Biden win

Former MK and current radio host Shelly Yechimovich vowed to light Shabbat candles if Trump lost. She kept her word.

Former MK Shelly Yechimovich, who currently hosts a daily radio show on Reshet Bet public radio, expressed her hopes Donald Trump would lose the US presidential race.

Yechimovich upped the ante by pledging she would light Shabbat candles on Friday night if God "kept up His end of the deal."

“My relationship with God is one-sided. I do not believe in him, but in times of extraordinary distress, I ask him for things in case He exists. Every time I have asked, He was not petty and answered my prayers" she tweeted on Wednesday.

“So God, I'm asking again. Rid us of Trump. And this time, if it happens, I promise to light Shabbat candles for the first and only time this week," the former MK added.

Not all readers liked Yechimovich's remarks and some of them attacked her over them. One of them wrote, "I will light Hanukkah candles, Shabbat candles, and memorial candles if God frees us from the punishment of hearing and reading the exhausting musings of Shelly Yechimovich."

After it was confirmed that Biden had won the presidential race, Yechimovich announced she had kept her end of the deal.

"I kept my word. I lit Shabbat candles in accordance to the letter of the Law since Biden won. I didn't post a picture so as not to jinx it, but now I can finally let out a few tears of joy. Shabbat Shalom! Blessed are you, Oh Lord our God, King of the Universe, who opens up our eyes," Yechimovich quoted the morning prayer.

One person responded,

"1. It's time to cry indeed. Over your 'victory' in the Knesset elections."

"2. We say "…to light the Shabbat candles" [upon lighting them]. What's the point in lighting the candles and then desecrating Shabbat by taking pictures of them? Doesn't really do much…"