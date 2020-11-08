Deputy director of Health Ministry, Prof. Itamar Grotto, announces resignation

The deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, Prof. Itamar Grotto, has announced his resignation, informing the Health Minister, Yuli Edelstein, and the director-general, Prof. Hezi Levy, of his intentions on Sunday.

Grotto served in his current position for the past thirteen years.

“After 31 years of serving the public in the IDF and in the Health Ministry, and at the conclusion of a particularly demanding year during which I served on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus, I have decided to leave my position,” Grotto wrote. “After a brief pause to take a break, I hope to embark on a new path.”

Grotto noted that, “The professionalism and excellence of those who work in Israeli health care has been revealed during this difficult time, but I believe in injecting fresh blood into the system.”

He admitted that, “There have been disagreements along the way … but prevailing over them throughout the years has been a common desire to overcome difficulties and to do our very best for the welfare of the public.”

Looking ahead to the continued struggle against the coronavirus, Grotto said, “We still have a long way to go, and it won’t be easy, but I am convinced that together, we will find solutions and learn how to overcome this virus, just as we overcame previous challenges.”

In response, Prof. Hezi Levy paid tribute to Grotto’s contribution at the Health Ministry, saying that, “Professor Grotto has to his credit many years of work in the public health system, in the IDF, in academia, and of course in the Health Ministry.”

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein added that, “Apart from the fact that he is a first-rate professional, Prof. Grotto is a man with a huge heart who is ready to help anyone in his time of need. Prof. Grotto has been a great asset to the Ministry for many years and the citizens of Israel owe him a great deal.”