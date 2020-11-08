Fox News cancels 'Justice With Judge Jeanine' over Trump

Show hosted by former New York State judge Jeanine Pirro reportedly suspended by Fox News over Pirro's claims regarding voter fraud.

Sources has told Newsmax that Fox News' Justice with Judge Jeanine, hosted by former New York State judge Jeanine Pirro, was suspended over a spat on the network's coverage of President Donald Trump.

Sources close to the network told Newsmax that because Pirro defended President Trump and "wanted to expose the vote fraud that took place in the election", Fox News decided not to air her show. It had extended coverage of Democrat Joe Biden's acceptance speech of the contested election.

The sources gave no inclination of whether the network is going to keep the show going, but Newsmax says she was suspended at least for this weekend.