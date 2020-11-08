Rabbi Jonathan Sacks to be laid to rest Sunday

Former Chief Rabbi of the UK, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, to be laid to rest Sunday, as Britain's second coronavirus lockdown continues

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, the former Chief Rabbi of the UK, will be laid to rest Sunday, a day after he passed away from cancer.

Attendance at the funeral will be strictly limited due to Britain’s second coronavirus lockdown.

The eulogies will be recorded and placed online later on Sunday.

Rabbi Sacks, 72, passed away Saturday morning after being diagnosed with cancer. He had survived two previous bouts of cancer.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, offered his condolences Sunday, calling him a “giant in Torah learning”.

“We will always remember Rabbi Lord Sacks as a giant in Torah learning, a man who stood up against anti-Semitism,” said Prince Charles in a statement.

“It is with the most profound sorrow that I heard of the death of Rabbi Lord Sacks. With his passing, the Jewish community, our nation, and the entire world have lost a leader whose wisdom, scholarship, and humanity were without equal.”

“His immense learning spanned the sacred and the secular, and his prophetic voice spoke to our greatest challenges with unfailing insight and boundless compassion. His wise counsel was sought and appreciated by those of all faiths and none, and he will be missed more than words can say.”

“Although Rabbi Lord Sacks’s death is a cause of the greatest possible sadness, we give thanks for the immeasurable contribution which – in the tradition of the most revered teachers of the Jewish people – he made to all of our lives. I send my deepest condolences to his family.”