Herzog congratulates Biden

Following Joe Biden's projected victory in the 2020 US presidential election, Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel Isaac Herzog has congratulated the president-elect and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.



"Best wishes to President-Elect of the United States Joe Biden, a true friend of Israel, and to his Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, a trailblazer who broke a glass ceiling.



"In our meetings over the years, Joe Biden has always impressed me with the moral compass that guides him and his record in fighting anti-Semitism and support for Israel.



"I would like to thank President Donald Trump for solidly standing by the State of Israel and for his tenure that has shown true friendship and support, having brought the Abraham Accords and other steps which improved Israels’ strategic standing."