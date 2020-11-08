PM announces establishment of new Gaza envelope community

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting addressed the opening of street shops today as the country continues to emerge from its second coronavirus lockdown.

"The government will hear a review today on the treatment of the corona plague. We are opening trade in street shops this morning. To prevent a resurgence of morbidity we are allowing up to four customers to be in a store at any one time, while strictly maintaining social distance and hygiene," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu noted, "We are still in the early stages of returning to routine. We are constantly examining the effects of relief and the gradual opening in these early stages, to prevent an outbreak of the plague. We are now seeing a slight increase in morbidity. We will carefully consider whether to continue opening or to stop."

"I ask everyone to strictly adhere to the rules and guidelines, so that we can move back to routine until we bring the vaccines to the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu added

The Prime Minister went on to say, "Today I am bringing a decision to the government on the establishment of a new settlement in the Gaza Envelope. This is great news for Israel, this is great news for the Gaza Envelope communities. We continue to develop southern communities, including moshavim and kibbutzim. We are developing new neighborhoods in Sderot and Netivot. I must tell you that there is a waiting list for every home. This is the best proof of our national resilience."

At the end of his remarks, Netanyahu referred to the passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks and Israeli poet Nathan Zach. "I would like to note the deaths of two intellectuals who passed away this weekend. The late Nathan Zach was one of the most prominent of our poets. His poems, including 'Because Man is the Tree of the Field,' left a mark on the new Hebrew poetry. The late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, who was the Chief Rabbi of Great Britain, was a spiritual leader and thinker who raised many students. His insights into the heritage of the people of Israel and anti-Semitism will stand for our generation and future generations. May their memory be blessed."