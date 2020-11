Sky News contributor Liz Storer says she 'wouldn't put it past the Trumpster' to run again for president in 2024.

Sky News contributor Liz Storer says she "wouldn't put it past the Trumpster" to run again for president in 2024 as the American public will be begging him to run by then.

Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States, after Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes was called in his favor.

Storer said after four-years of the Democrats in power America is going to be "so hungry" and Donald Trump may have another shot at being president.