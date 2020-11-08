

EU 'following the process of certification of results' in US "We follow the process of certification of results and are confident that the US electoral system will soon announce the final outcome." Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock European Union flag European Council President Charles Michel released a statement on the 2020 US Presidential elections, saying "The EU is closely following the Presidential and Congressional elections in the United States."



"We take note of the latest development in the electoral process. On this basis the EU congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on reaching enough Electoral Votes.



"We welcome the record voter turnout.



"We follow the process of certification of results and are confident that the US electoral system will soon announce the final outcome.



"The EU underlines, once again, its commitment to a strong transatlantic partnership and stands ready to engage with the elected President, new Congress and Administration."



