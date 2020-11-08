Watch: Yehudah Glick's prayer for Biden on the Temple Mount

Former MK Yehuda Glick prayed for US President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris on the Temple Mount Sunday morning.

"Last night, the United States of America announced the new president-elect, Joe Biden, and the new vice-president elect, Kamala Harris," Glick said.

"Here, from the world center of prayer, the house of prayer for all nations, we are sending our prayers to the Lord, the Almighty, to Hashem, the G-d of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the G-d of Israel, that he should protect President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. He should guide them in the ways of righteousness, in the ways of honesty, in the ways of unity. He should guide them that they should be following His was and bring His light upon the world. They should connect more and more people in the world to the light of the one and only G-d. One G-d, one world.

"We pray for them that they should continue bringing the connection between Israel and the United States of America to be stronger and stronger and stronger, to connect world with recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of faith in the world, the foundation of faith in the world. They should continue strengthening the linkage between Israel and the United States of America and promoting peace, shalom, in our region.

"G-d bless Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. G-d bless the United States of America. G-d bless Israel. G-d bless the world. G-d bless all humanity. Shalom from Yerushalayim," Glock concluded.