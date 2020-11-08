Boris Johnson: Deeply saddened by passing of Rabbi Sacks

'His leadership had a profound impact on our whole country and across the world,' British PM writes.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his condolences over the passing of former UK Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks. His leadership had a profound impact on our whole country and across the world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the Jewish community. May his memory be a blessing," Johnson tweeted.

Rabbi Sacks served as the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013.

As the spiritual head of the United Synagogue, the largest synagogue body in the UK, he was the Chief Rabbi of those Orthodox synagogues, but was not recognized as the religious authority for the Haredi Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations or for the progressive movements such as Masorti, Reform and Liberal Judaism.

As Chief Rabbi, Sacks formally carried the title of Av Beit Din (head) of the London Beth Din. He was most recently known as the Emeritus Chief Rabbi.

The official announcement of his passing read: "Baruch Dayan Ha’Emet. It with the deepest sadness that we regret to inform you that Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (HaRav Ya’akov Zvi ben David Arieh z’’l) passed away early this morning, Saturday 7th November 2020 (Shabbat Kodesh 20th MarCheshvan 5781)."