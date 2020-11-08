Biden: It’s time to heal America

President-elect Joe Biden and incoming Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation on Saturday night from Wilmington, Delaware, after Biden was projected to win the 2020 US presidential election.

Harris was the first to appear on stage to introduce Biden.

“When our very democracy was on the ballot on this election, with the very soul of America at stake, you ushered in a new day for America,” she told the crowd.

“For four years, you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives, and for our planet. And then, you voted. You voted for hope, unity, decency, science, and truth when you chose Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America.”

“Joe is a healer, a uniter, a tested and steady hand, a person whose own experience of loss gives us a sense of purpose. A man with a big heart who loves with abandon.”

Referring to her being the first female Vice President in US history, Harris predicted, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last - because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

“Now is when the real work begins. The good work, the hard work, the necessary work. The road ahead will not be easy, but America is ready. And so are Joe and I,” she said.

Biden then took the stage and said, “The people have spoken. They’ve given us a convincing victory.”

"I am humbled by the trust and confidence you placed in me. I pledge to be a president who does not seek to divide, but unify. Doesn't see red states or blue states, only sees the US. America is about people, and that's what our administration will be all about," he promised.

Addressing those Americans who voted for President Donald Trump, Biden said, “I know it's disappointing...I've lost a few times myself. Let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put aside the harsh rhetoric. Our opponents are not our enemies. They’re Americans. This is the time to heal in America.”

“I’m a proud Democrat but I will serve as America’s president. I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as hard as for those who did.”

Biden said that the first task is to get the coronavirus pandemic under control. “That’s the only way we can get back to living,” he stressed.

“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021. That plan will be built on bedrock science,” he added.

“I’ve long talked about the soul of America. It’s time to restore the soul of America. It’s time for our better angels to prevail. I believe at our best, America is a beacon for the globe. We will not only lead by the example of our power, but by the power of our example,” he stated.

"I've always believed we can define America in one word: possibilities. I believe in the possibilities of this country. We're always looking ahead to an America that's freer and more just, ahead to an America that never leaves anyone behind."