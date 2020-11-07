President Rivlin mourns passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

President: 'Rabbi Sacks bravely faced difficult questions and always found the right words to illuminate the Torah and explain its paths.'

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin this evening mourned the passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, saying “I was deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks ז"ל, a man of thought and a man of words, an original teacher and of creativity, a man of truth, whose generosity and compassion built bridges between people.

"Rabbi Sacks bravely faced difficult questions and always found the right words to illuminate the Torah and explain its paths. We will always remember his warnings against violence in the name of God, and his belief that we have the power to heal a fractured world.

"My condolences to his family, to British Jewry, and to his many students. May his memory be a blessing.”