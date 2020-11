The final test Why does G-d ask Abraham to do the tenth and final test, but command that he do the others? Rabbi Ari Enkin ,

צילום: Rabbi Ari Enkin Abraham received 10 tests of faith. The first 9 tests were commanded by G-d to Abraham, whereas the final 10th test, of sacrificing Isaac, was a request from G-d. What is the difference between this test and the others and what does that teach us?



top