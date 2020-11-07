Rabbi Dovid Feinstein passes away

Rabbi Feinstein, head of Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim in NY, member of Council of Torah Scholars in US, was 91 years old at his passing.

Rabbi Dovid Feinstein, head of the Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim in New York, a member of the Council of Torah Scholars in the United States, has passed away. He was 91 years old at his passing.

Rabbi Feinstein was born in 1929 in Lyuban, USSR, and was a Torah scholar and halakhic authority, and was considered by many as the leading halachic authority in the United States.

He served as the rosh yeshiva (dean) of the Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim yeshiva elementary and high school and kollel, inheriting the position after the passing of his father Rabbi Moshe Feinstein in 1986. He was also a prolific and erudite author, penning at least 9 books on such topics as halakha, Torah, and the Jewish calendar, as well as some popular Passover Haggadahs.

His is the first name in the Mesorah Heritage Foundation box of the inner cover in Artscroll publications.

His brother, Rabbi Reuven Feinstein, is rosh yeshiva of the Staten Island branch of Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim.