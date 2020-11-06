Trump: We believe the American people deserve full transparency

US President says again calls for "illegal ballots" not to be counted, vows to continue to fight for the nation.

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a statement regarding the counting of votes in the US presidential election.

"We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process,” he said.

“From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn,” the statement continued.

“We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation," concluded Trump.

Earlier on Friday, Trump campaign counsel Matt Morgan issued a statement of his own in which he said, "This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”

“Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law,” he added.

“In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous 'calling' of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected," stated Morgan.

The statements came as Trump’s rival, Joe Biden, took leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

As of 1:00 p.m. ET Friday, Biden led in Pennsylvania by 12,390 votes, and in Georgia by 1,561 votes.

Biden is expected to address the nation on Friday evening, according to a person familiar with his plans.

