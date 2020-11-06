The US election endgame without an end

Counting: The votes of the American Election developed into cChaos. Hear how it brings out the worst in usually law abiding citizens.

Walter: Talks to some weekly demonstrators against Netanyahu.

Hear: How the Tower of David Citadel and Museum, one of Jerusalem’s major tourist attractions is getting a complete facelift and follow Walter’s walk through the excavations and tunnels.

Yad Vashem: Is getting a new Chairman of the Directorate. Hear why the government’s nominee is totally unsuitable and would be a stain on this almost sacred institution.