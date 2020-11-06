560 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours

Coronavirus infection rate continues to fall, sinking below 2% as number of patients in serious condition drops below 350.

A total of 560 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across Israel Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday morning.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive continues to fall, dropping to 1.7% Thursday, down from 2.0% Wednesday, 2.1% Tuesday, 2.3% Monday, and 3% Sunday.

Fewer tests have been conducted this past week, however, a fact which is partially responsible for the decline in the number of new diagnoses.

While the number of tests conducted per day peaked at roughly 70,000, just 33,232 tests were conducted Thursday, falling from 38,683 on Wednesday and 40,191 on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel now stands at 2,639, after three fatalities were reported Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 318,111 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed, including 306,514 which ended in recovery.

Of the 8,958 cases currently active, 8,123 are being treated at home, while 286 patients are being treated at coronavirus hotels, with 549 patients hospitalized.

There are currently 327 patients in serious condition, compared to 84 patients in moderate condition, with 147 patients on respirators.