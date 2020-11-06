A challenge for you! (Talking Parsha - Vayeira)

Hashem knows everything, so He knows Avraham will succeed in the test - so why put him through a test to begin with?

Tags: Talking Parsha
In this week's Parsha, we read about the famous story of the Ake'yda, the 10th Nisayon of Avraham. But, the great question about Hashem giving Avraham a Nisyaon, to test him, is - why?? Hashem knows everything, so He knows Avraham will succeed in the test - so why put him through a test to begin with?



