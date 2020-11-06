Meretz head: 'Trump is an overgrown baby throwing a tantrum'

MK Nitzan Horowitz, the head of the far-left Meretz party, has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump for comments he made suggesting voter fraud in this week's presidential election.

"This wasn't a close contest," Horowitz alleged, writing on Twitter. "Biden has garnered four million more votes than Trump, and the count is still rising. In any other country, he would have already been declared the winner. Trump is trying to stop the count in order to prevent a final declaration being issued, as he knows he's about to lose. He's just an overgrown baby shrieking and making tantrums when he doesn't get his way."

While it is true that Biden is around four million votes ahead, with 73,481,482 votes to Trump's 69,618,716, there are many countries other than the United States where elections are decided based on markers other than the popular vote. In addition, in several states, the contests are very close indeed, even with over ninety percent of votes already counted.