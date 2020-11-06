Khamenei mocks US after election

Iran's Supreme Leader claims vote in the US has exposed the reality of US democracy.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has mocked the aftermath of election day in the United States, saying that the vote has exposed the reality of US democracy, AFP reports.

"What a spectacle!" Khamenei tweeted late Wednesday, adding, "One says this is the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office.”

"His rival says Trump intends to rig the election! This is how #USElections & US democracy are," claimed Khamenei.

His comments followed recent US intelligence accusations that Iran is trying to interfere in the 2020 election.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said at a press conference last month that Iran has been sending “spoof emails designed to intimidate voters, incite unrest and damage President” Donald Trump.

Iran's Guardian Council of Constitution recently dismissed allegations the country is "interfering" in the US presidential elections.

Earlier this week, Iran's foreign ministry said it will focus on the "actions" of the new US administration rather than who wins the election.

Khamenei is notorious for his rhetoric against the United States, though he has also said that there would be no war with the United States.

Khamenei’s, whose country’s own human rights record is questionable, consistently weighs in on American issues.