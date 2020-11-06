A defining moment at the crossroads of history

The deeper meaning of the timing of this important election falling on the week of the Torah portion of Vayera.

In a show not to be missed, this week’s edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast was recorded on the 17th day of MarCheshvan – the day that marks the beginning of the Great Flood in the time of Noah – as the election ballots in the USA are being counted and tension mounts.

All sides are in agreement that we are now reaching a defining moment in history, and our hosts reflect on the deeper meaning of the timing of this important election falling out in the week of the Torah portion of Vayera.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman find compelling historical comparisons and contrasts to our contemporary reality mirrored by the life and mission of our patriarch Abraham and alluded to by the epic themes of both this week’s Torah portion and this month of MarCheshvan.