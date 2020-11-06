US Jewish umbrella group calls for unity

The 53 American Jewish organizations which make up the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Thursday issued a statement encouraging unity as the votes in the 2020 presidential election continue to be counted.

"In the wake of particularly hard-fought and divisive elections, we, member organizations of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, renew our commitment to promote unity and cooperation inside and outside the Jewish community,” the statement says.

“The essence of unity is respect for diversity of opinion; even when there is disagreement, we must show respect for one another. This is particularly significant during this critical time, as we face the COVID pandemic, with its social and economic implications, as well as other challenges at home and abroad.”

The statement continues, “The Talmud tells us that in the days leading up to the destruction of the Second Temple, the Jewish people were divided into two factions. These two factions warred against each other, and because of this lack of unity, the Second Temple was lost. During this complicated and contentious time, we must remember the great importance of standing together as a community in order to achieve our common goals.”

“We are confident that our country’s leadership will continue to stand against antisemitism and maintain the strong US-Israel relationship, building on decades of close ties between America and the Jewish State. Support for Israel is not a Democratic cause or a Republican cause; it is an American cause. Our unity will assure the strengthening of the historic bipartisan US support for Israel.​"