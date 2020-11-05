Biden: We have no doubt that we'll be the winners

Democratic presidential nominee says each ballot must be counted, calls on public to be patient as that process is completed.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gave a short address on Thursday as votes continue to be tallied in several battleground states.

Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, spent the afternoon attending briefings on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the state of the economy. In his remarks, Biden updated the country on those briefings, and the efforts to count every vote.

“In America, the vote is sacred. It’s how the people of this nation express their will, and it’s the will of the voters, no one, not anything else, that chooses the President of the United States of America,” he said.

“Each ballot must be counted, and that’s how it should be. Democracy is sometimes messy, it sometimes requires a little patience as well, but that patience has been rewarded for more than 200 years.”

“We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that, when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon,” said Biden.