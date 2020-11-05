Trump closing gap in Arizona

Final results from Arizona expected tomorrow morning as Trump campaign hopes to reverse fortunes with surge in crucial state.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in Arizona is tightening as officials stated a final result in the state may not be known until tomorrow.

Biden had a five-point lead as of Wednesday, which has now been cut in half to 2.4% Thursday. The gap is expected to tighten even further with 12% of the vote still uncounted.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs ABC’s “Good Morning America” that there are nearly 450,000 votes which have not yet been counted.

Hobbs also told CBS that she hopes to have the final results by late tomorrow morning, citing Maricopa County with its 300,000 outstanding ballots as a cause for the delay.

Winning Arizona and its 11 electoral college votes would be a big boost to the Trump campaign, which is struggling to hold onto small leads in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

A win in all four of the above states would push Trump above the 270-electoral vote threshold he needs to secure reelection. Alternatively, Trump can lose Arizona if he wins Nevada, another western swing state where he currently trails slightly behind Biden.

Fox News controversially called Arizona for Biden early Tuesday night, a move which other networks did not replicate. The Trump campaign has demanded that Fox rescind the decision.