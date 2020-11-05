Chair. of Democrats Abroad Israel: Biden is a true Zionist

Arutz Sheva speaks with Heather Stone, Chair. of Democrats Abroad Israel, who says Israelis had no reason to fear a Biden presidency.

Stone called Biden a "true Zionist who said Israel should be invented if it didn't exist" and pointed out how during his tenure as chairman of the Senate's defense committee, "he's done amazing things for Israel's benefit..."

Heather tried to assuage fears of Biden being influenced by members of "The Squad" and anti-Israel activists within the Democratic Party such as Bernie Sanders by pointing out that the former VP had adopted some of the stances of the "more progressive" members of his party, but remained steadfast when it came to foreign policy and his stance on Israel.