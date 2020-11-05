Report: Prisoner talks with Hamas back on

Indirect talks between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza have resumed following a two-month hiatus, Channel 11 News correspondent Gal Berger reported, citing Arab sources.

The talks are on the issue of the missing soldiers and civilians currently being held by Hamas in Gaza.

According to the report, the talks resumed in the last few days and are in a very early stage with no progress being made yet. Hamas has not yet presented a list of prisoners it seeks to have released in exchange for the release of the Israelis.

Arab sources report that Hamas is seeking a deal in which Israel would release hundreds of prisoners in exchange for the return of Abera Mengitsu and isham al-Sayed, as well as the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul. Hamas also reportedly seeks the release of two of its senior leaders in the potential deal.

The leaders are Hassan Salameh, who was sentenced to 48 life sentences for leading a wave of deadly attacks against Israeli citizens in the 90s, and Jamal Abu al-Hija, a notorious terrorist leader from the Second Intifada who is serving nine life sentences.