Trump: I win if you count the legal votes

US President Donald Trump issued a statement alleging that this week's presidential election was being stolen from him through voter fraud.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win the election! If you count the illegal and late votes, they can steal the election from us," Trump wrote.

Trump currently trails rival former Vice President Joe Biden in the electoral college and needs to win four of the five swing states still in play, including Pennsylvania, in order to secure reelection. However, he remains behind in Florida and Arizona, while his leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia have been shrinking.

Yesterday, the Trump campaign filed motions to halt the counting of votes in Pennsylvania and Michigan and demanded a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden eked out a victory by 20,000 votes. The campaign alleged mass voting fraud was occurring in those states.