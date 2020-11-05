'Pennsylvania about to turn to Biden'

Israeli news correspondent in Washington says Trump lost election because of the coronavirus, may run again in 2024.

Gil Tamari, Channel 13 News' correspondent in Washington DC, spoke Thursday evening with Arie Eldad and Roni Brown about the ongoing vote-counting process in the American Presidential Election.

Tamari said, "The story is pretty complete, the American public already understands that Trump has lost. The turnaround will come from Pennsylvania, where a flip is expected and there are hundreds of thousands more votes to count."

"If not for the coronavirus Trump would have won," he added.

He said that the fear of riots and violence is diminishing now that it looks like Trump will be defeated. "Trumpism will remain even after Trump loses. He does not intend to travel the world, he will continue to influence and it is not inconceivable that he will run again in 4 years."