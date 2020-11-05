Prof. Shuki Shemer: Third COVID-19 wave on its way

Asuta Medical Center chair said coronavirus was a stubborn disease not about to just "go away", that additional outbreaks could be expected.

A new upward trend of coronavirus infections has been noted in Israel, with many health professionals already considering the possibility of a third, and even fourth virus outbreak.

"We know enough about the virus to see just how stubborn it is. It will continue to spread and without us doing what needs to be done, we're likely to see additional outbreaks so long as the vaccine hasn't arrived," said Prof. Shuki Shemer, chairman of Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod, during an interview with Radio 103FM.

"All the restrictions are in place in order to slow down the infection rate," noted Shemer, adding, "You can see the same pattern everywhere you look – infections increase, there's a lockdown and they fall off, and once lockdown measures are eased, another outbreak sets in."

Shemer acknowledged that, "even with all the restrictions in place, there is no fool-proof procedure for stopping the virus. You lower the infection rate, but when you start reopening things, you risk it going up again. A certain balance must be maintained between the national economy and people's wellbeing." "These are all important measures," he conceded, but they are of no subsequence when we, as a state, fail to prevent mass gatherings and weddings. Just take a look what happens on Saturdays in Hayarkon Park or Ben Shemen Forest."

"No one knows where it came from. Suddenly, you find yourself at the corona ward and with many difficulties ahead," he said. Dr. Shemer called on the public to continue maintaining Ministry of Health guidelines: "I would recommend people conduct meetings with the absence of food save a drink to prevent dehydration. The latest outbreak is severe and can be avoided. The Ministry of Health's decision to implement a lengthy exit policy is correct, that the exit will be gradual so that we can earn time and keep a third lockdown from taking place here.

"But as a society, we've failed to enforce our policy, cancel every wedding with hundreds of participants and every Temple Mount prayer service featuring 12,000 people." "Let's all be careful. If we hope to stand in the way of getting sick, we need to maintain social distancing and wear masks outdoors to prevent this terrible disease."