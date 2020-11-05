'We want Trump' - Protesters demand recount in AZ
The Inquirer reported on Trump supporters gathering outside a vote-counting center in downtown Phoenix and chanting 'We want Trump!'
Tags: 2020 USA Elections
Arizona
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & Canada'We want Trump' - Protesters demand recount in AZ
'We want Trump' - Protesters demand recount in AZ
The Inquirer reported on Trump supporters gathering outside a vote-counting center in downtown Phoenix and chanting 'We want Trump!'
Tags: 2020 USA Elections
Arizona
iStock
top