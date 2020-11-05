A-G Mandelblit: 'Jenin, Jenin' to be aired as scheduled

A-G turned down a request by the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee asking the anti-Israel propaganda flick to be banned in the country.

Attorney General, Dr. Avichai Mandelblit, sent a letter to the chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Tzvi Hauser, in which he rejected the committee's demand to ban the screening of the anti-Israel propaganda movie "Jenin, Jenin."

Mandelblit made his decision following a discussion held by the committee, focusing on the defamation lawsuit filed by Lt. Col. Nissim Magnaji, against Muhammed Bakri, the filmmaker behind the 2002 depiction of Operation Protective Wall.

At the end of the meeting, the committee unanimously decided, among other things, that "the propaganda-filled movie is not worthy of being screened in Israel and that its distribution should be banned" and that its decision should be sent to the Attorney General.

Mandelblit pointed out that he viewed Col. Magnaji's case with full severity and made sure to make his point clear to the colonel.

However, the A-G claimed this failed to negate the Supreme Court's ruling to allow the movie's screening.

Three additional requests for a further hearing on the case – including one filed by the State - were also rejected, thus effectively upholding the ruling.

"With all due respect," Mandelblit added, "it seems that this appeal by the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee clearly contradicts the ruling by the Supreme Court, which is required for the issue to be decided.