Likud MK Miki Zohar investigated for extortion, making threats

Police question MK Zohar in case of threats against the attorney general in what Zohar calls 'a sad day for our democracy.'

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) was questioned today on suspicion of committing an offense of extortion by threats against the Attorney General, the police said Thursday afternoon.

"The Israel Police is conducting an investigation into suspicions regarding the offense of extortion by threats, in the course of which an elected public official was questioned during the day," the police said in a statement.

It was further stated, "The investigation is being conducted with the approval and accompaniment of the State Attorney's Office. Beyond that, and naturally, we will not be able to expand on further details from ongoing investigations."

In a post he posted on Facebook, Zohar wrote, "A sad day for our democracy. I was called in for questioning by the police in Mandelblit's case."

"I will not hide from you the fact that I was surprised, certainly in light of the fact that this is a secret investigation based on his expressing a position in a radio interview. In my humble opinion, this is an illusory investigation against a public figure in general, and against a right-wing public figure in particular," he added.

He said, "In recent years I have led an uncompromising discourse regarding the conduct of the prosecution and the police, I did so without fear despite all the warnings I received. 'Be careful, they will try to forge a case against you,' I was warned."

"I replied: 'I will always go with my truth, "No, I do not regret expressing the voices of many who could not shout. I am the one who cried out for them in the face of the terrible injustice done to us in recent years."

"There is no objective person in our country who would not agree with the fact that this is a dangerous phenomenon of attempts to silence an entire camp. A phenomenon that has its place in dark regimes, certainly not in a glorious democracy like Israel," Zohar noted.

Zohar further wrote, "I knew that as a right-wing person who fought for the truth of us all, I might pay a price, but I probably did not imagine how far they would go in trying to terrorize me. I have never committed a criminal offense, I have never been investigated by the police and I have never been suspected of anything. This is my first time, enough."

"I believe that the decision of the prosecution and the police to open an investigation against me in order to prevent me from criticizing Mandelblit's conduct will be destructive to the law enforcement system and may even lead to a complete loss of public trust in it, which is still at an all-time low. I am not afraid," Zohar concluded.