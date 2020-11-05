Antifa protestors perform ‘march of terror’ in Portland

Journalist Andy Ngo: 'Group of several hundred marauding militants went through heart of downtown, smashing property, businesses one by one'

Journalist and photographer Andy Ngo says the actual day of the US election there was not as much violence from Leftist protesters as was expected, but the night after there was a “march of terror”.

“The election night was relatively subdued … there wasn’t as much violence as was predicted by myself and others,” Ngo said. “But tonight, as of a few hours ago, there was mass violence downtown.

“I called it a march of terror, a group of several hundred marauding militants went through the heart of downtown, smashing property and businesses one by one.”