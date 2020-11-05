Political cartoon: What color is Israel - red or blue?

As the US is divided into colors based on election results, Haaretz cartoonist Amos Biderman illustrated how such a map of Israel would look

As can be seen in the cartoon, Biderman colored the entire country in red and only the Tel Aviv area in blue.

Data from Guttman Center for the Study of Public Opinion and Policy at the Israel Democracy Institute Monthly Israeli Voice Index published earlier this week show only 13% of Israelis believe Joe Biden is better for the State of Israel.

In contrast, 70% said that Trump is preferable in terms of promoting Israel's interests.

According to a recent poll, conducted by Panels Politics and published by Radio 103FM Tuesday morning, if Israelis were able to vote in Tuesday’s US presidential election, 57% of them would vote for Donald Trump, compared to just 23% who said they would vote for Joe Biden.

Among self-identified right-wing voters, 84% said they would vote for Trump, with just 5% saying they would back Biden.