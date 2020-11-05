Tefillin stands set up at MDA stations throughout Israel

Last week, MDA began a unique project in which many Teffilin stands were set up in the organization’s stations around the country. These are for the use of the organization’s employees and volunteers.

The project was initiated by Rabbi Yonatan Shpitzer, an ambulance driver and EMT organization and director of the MDA Chabad House, who established the new stands with the help of Rabbi Yosef Nachshon from the "Soldiers in Love" project. The initial stands were placed at the MDA stations in Kiryat Ono, Jerusalem, Afula, Tiberias, Rishon Lezion, Netanya, Acre, Ashdod, Beer-Sheva and other cities.

In the days of Corona, when the organization is at the forefront of the fight to prevent the spread of the virus and operates around the clock, the new tefillin stands will be available for use of the medical staff. In light of the high demand for the project, the organization is working to expand the placement of stands to additional stations throughout the country in the near future.

Rabbi Yonatan Shpitzer, the project's founder, says: "The goal of the project is to create a nice location for the tefillin and give dedicated volunteers and employees a comfortable and worthy opportunity to pray. I thank the MDA Director General who gave the green light for the project and came today. We will commission tefillin stands at other stations around the country. We are already seeing an increase in demand and we are receiving requests from other stations to set up stations there. This is a great privilege that has fallen to us."

MDA Director General Eli Bin: "I congratulate Rabbi Yonatan Shpitzer and his partners in this project and thank the donor for his contribution and work to bring us together and make the Tefillin accessible to our employees and volunteers. Chabad does a wonderful mission and spreads free love and support to the organization. I thank Rabbi Nachshon for his hard work on the project. "