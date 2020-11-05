'Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with yesterday's date & put them through,' was order he received.

A Michigan USPS whistleblower has provided Project Veritas with details of a directive he received from his superiors to back-date late mail-in-ballots as received November 3rd, 2020 so they are accepted.

“Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with yesterday's date & put them through," was the order he received.

Meanwhile, Gateway Pundit reports a poll watcher filmed highly suspicious activity at a vote-counting center in Detroit at 4 a.m., the morning after election day.

In the footage, taken by Texas lawyer and Lawyers for Trump member Kellye SoRelle, a person in a white van was filmed loading a red wagon outside the ballot counting location and bringing it inside.

SoRelle released the video to Texas Scorecard, because she wanted to raise “alarms that the box may have been a ballot box that arrived long after all ballots were expected to have been received at the counting facility.”

The website reports that “other images appear to show suitcases and coolers moving in and out of the secure area where mail-in ballots were being counted during a shift change at 4 a.m.”

Reports of voter fraud have been rife, with evidence emerging of what appears to be dead people voting via absentee ballot in Michigan.

Republican Party in Israel Chairman Mark Zell said: "There's evidence of mass voter fraud in the swing states. Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania," noting, "For example, in Michigan in the middle of the night, 128,000 votes emerged for Biden, with no votes for Trump."

CNN today reported that if President Trump loses in the state of Georgia to Joe Biden, he will demand a recount in the state.

Earlier, CNN reported the President is also considering legal action in Arizona and Nevada.