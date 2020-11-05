Gamzu recommends using security cameras to monitor mask compliance

Notes there are cameras able to identify mask compliance without face recognition.

Outgoing coronavirus commissar Prof Ronni Gamzu yesterday proposed utilizing security cameras already deployed in cities to determine how many civilians wear face masks.

Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit initially rejected the recommendation, saying “we aren't going to complicate the situation with cameras or people informing on each another. Only the police are authorized to issue fines,” he said, reported Walla News.

Gamzu qualified his proposal, saying there are cameras able to identify mask compliance without face recognition, and that the purpose of the cameras would be for conducting surveys and not to mete fines, at which Mandleblit withdrew his opposition

The coronavirus cabinet confirmed that businesses will be opened under a sweeping limit of four customers in a store at one same time. This, except in localities where a closure will be imposed. Ministers Edelstein, Meirav Cohen and Amir Peretz voted against. Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, Negev and Galilee Development Minister Aryeh Deri, and Transportation Minister Miri Regev supported continuing measures to reopen the economy.

Gamzu and the National Security Council head warned that the move will lead to "further increase in the coefficient of infection".