Smotrich: 'If Biden wins we should apply sovereignty before he takes over'

Yamina MK Betzalel Smotrich says Israel should lose no time in applying sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and Jordan Valley if Trump loses.

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, MK Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) said that if President Trump ultimately loses the election, Israel should lose no time in applying sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

"We're going to have to pressure [PM] Netanyahu to apply sovereignty and get it done before Biden takes over," he said.

Nevertheless, commenting on the likelihood that Joe Biden will be declared the victor of the presidential election, Smotrich said that even if Trump loses power, American foreign policy is unlikely to change substantially.

"I have no doubt that Biden will continue the long-standing policy of sympathy for Israel that successive American administrations have shown," he said. "We may have some differences of opinion, but we'll manage to deal with it."